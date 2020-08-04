We can't seem to kick the heat...at least not yet. After a "cooler" start to the week, high pressure over the region will boost temperatures back into the 90s around Spokane, with parts of Central Washington flirting with triple-digits on Wednesday afternoon.
But this might just be the last really hot day for a while. A cold front will push across us on Thursday and eventually drop our daytime temperatures down into the 70s and low-80s by the end of the week and weekend!
Doesn't that sound nice?!
What's not so nice is that cold front will also kick-up the wind Thursday afternoon, and may even pop out a few thunderstorms making for a dangerous fire scenario. If we can get through Thursday fire-free, we should be sitting pretty for a while! Some long range-forecasts keep our temperatures cooler than average (mid-80s) through the middle of August! Fingers crossed that pans-out.
