Today, the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year in the mid 90's and near triple digits in the LC valley and Basin. Tonight, a cold front moves through bringing the threat of thunderstorms, some could be strong in nature producing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief but heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds. There are "Red Flag" warnings in place tonight through tomorrow morning for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley, upper and lower Columbia Basin for the threat of high fire danger.