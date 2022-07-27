The heatwave is just getting started with the high pressure system responsible for the above average temperatures getting stronger.
Temperatures for most of the area are set to rise into the triple digits for the extended forecast. The Excessive Heat Warning that was set to expire on Friday has now been extended until 11:00 pm Saturday.
We are looking at back-to-back temperatures in the 100s for the extended forecast heading into the weekend.
By next week, our next weather system makes its way inland which will allow a cooling trend to begin. There is also the possibility that those cooler temperatures will be below average for the season. Relief is on the way, but in the meantime continue to stay safe under these dangerously hot conditions.