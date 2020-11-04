SPOKANE, Wash - Voters in Spokane County, along with voters around the country, had the chance to vote for the next President of the United States.
The candidate with the most votes in Washington would win all of Washington's 12 electoral votes.
In Spokane County, a majority of voters supported President Trump over Joe Biden 49% to 47%.
However, statewide, voters in Washington supported Joe Biden over the President 60% to 36% .
More votes totals are expected to be released Wednesday.
