According to The U.S. Government Information on Donation and Transplantation In 2017, there were over 34,000 lifesaving transplants made possible because of donors.
Becoming an organ donor can be a big decision. If you are interested in making this choice the first step would be to understand how it works. Check out some frequently asked questions here.
You are never too young or old to become an organ donor. Newborns and people over the age of 50 can become donors. According to the organ donor site of Montana and Washington, LifeCenter Northwest, this can be done on a valid state ID driver's license, through the online donation registry or through other legal paperwork. There is a different site for Idaho.
When someone is a registered donor, no one else has the authority to make a different donation decision for that person.
If you have an organ donor card, it may not be enough. There is no way of knowing the card would be with you or examined in the event of your death. If you wish to be a donor, sign up in your state registry.
