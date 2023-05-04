Every year, thousands of Indigenous women and people go missing. In 2021, the FBI received reports for over 9,000 missing Indigenous people, many of whom were children.
There are over 40 federally recognized tribes in Washington, Idaho, and Montana, all playing a huge role in the area's history. Their customs, cultures, and beliefs have a lasting impact on the region. Despite that, reports of missing Indigenous people are often given less importance and resources, going cold and left unsolved.
Efforts have been made in recent years to address this disparity, including sites set up to easily report missing cases quickly.
For Washington residents: visit the Washington State Patrol's Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit website and contact either MUPU or the WSP Tribal Liaisons directly.
For Montana residents: the Department of Justice has a portal to report missing people, including a specific form for missing Indigenous persons. Visit the portal to submit a report!