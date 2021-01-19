Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history.

When does coverage start:

KHQ will have live coverage from the State Capitols of Washington, Idaho and Montana. 

NBC coverage beginning at 7am PST and will last until 5pm. 

President-Elect Biden will be sworn in shortly after 11am PST. 

At night, he is forgoing the traditional inaugural balls because of the pandemic, and he will instead take part in a television event called "Celebrating America."

How can I watch? 

Over the Air/Cable: You can watch over the air or cable starting with the Wake Up Show at 4:30am, NBC's coverage beginning at 7am and KHQ Local News at 5, 6 and 6;30. 

Streaming online: 

We will be streaming full national and local coverage on all of our digital platforms 

Desktop: Stream can be found here

 App: A link to our livestream coverage can be found at the top our app. A link to download it can be found here. Also, make sure to sign up for push alerts to keep updated on any important news throughout the day. 

Tags