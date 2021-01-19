Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history.
When does coverage start:
KHQ will have live coverage from the State Capitols of Washington, Idaho and Montana.
NBC coverage beginning at 7am PST and will last until 5pm.
President-Elect Biden will be sworn in shortly after 11am PST.
At night, he is forgoing the traditional inaugural balls because of the pandemic, and he will instead take part in a television event called "Celebrating America."
How can I watch?
Over the Air/Cable: You can watch over the air or cable starting with the Wake Up Show at 4:30am, NBC's coverage beginning at 7am and KHQ Local News at 5, 6 and 6;30.
Streaming online:
We will be streaming full national and local coverage on all of our digital platforms
Desktop: Stream can be found here
App: A link to our livestream coverage can be found at the top our app. A link to download it can be found here. Also, make sure to sign up for push alerts to keep updated on any important news throughout the day.
