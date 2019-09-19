If you're a mega-fan of Stephen King's most iconic horror movies, you could win $1300 dollars by Halloween.
USdish.com is looking for one lucky Stephen King fanatic to watch 13 of his most classic movies by October 31st. If selected, the company will give you all of the movies, a survival kit, and even a FitBit to track your heart rate for jump scares.
They also want you to track your sleep (assuming you get any :) )
In addition, they'll give you a movie theater gift card to add a 14th movie: Either "IT: Chapter II" or "Doctor Sleep."
Once you finish all 13 movies and keep track of the reports, you'll receive the prize money.
The movies on the list to watch include:
- Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
- Children of the Corn
- Christine
- Creepshow
- Cujo
- Dreamcatcher
- It (original or 2017 remake)
- The Mist
- Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
- Salem's Lot
- The Shining
- Thinner
- Misery
To apply for the position, CLICK HERE and in 200 words or less, explain "why you should be tortured this way."