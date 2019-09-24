SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up to the event called "The Threats We Face" in Spokane Valley.
The event was filled with both private security and deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's office.
The discussion was on several topics ranging from white supremacy to domestic terrorism threats we face right here in Spokane County.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich talked about the threats law enforcement faces every day when it comes to domestic terrorism in America and Spokane.
The sheriff also mentioned that he is not seeking reelection.
"I am not running again. No. A lot of people have speculations about my future here’s what I have on the table I am working on getting my masters so I can teach at the college level," Sheriff Knezovich said.
Former Washington State Senator for District 7, John Smith, was one of the speakers who discussed the Christian Identity movement and the dangers of it.
"My concerns aren’t the idea of dividing the state or finding a better way to represent the interests of eastern Washington," Smith said. "My concerns are all of the other things combined with the liberty state conversation."
Former Spokane Valley State Representative Matt Shea confidante, Jay Pounder, also spoke. Pounder who was once on Shea's security detail team.
He gave a look inside what it's like behind Shea's closed doors during an August meeting in 2016.
"I attended the meeting Aug 5th and 6th here in Spokane Washington. It was held in Spokane Valley," Pounder said. "That document was distributed that day actually went through representative Shea, and he walked through it and actually used the quote and said these are the types of things you could be arrested for."
Pounder who was referring to the Biblical Basis for War document.