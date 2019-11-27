What a difference 24 hours makes.
It was a much different scene Wednesday evening on I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill than just 24 hours earlier when dozens of cars were involved in an unprecedented pileup beginning that the Geiger exit and stretching all the way out to the Medical Lake exit.
Simply put, drivers were caught by surprise when a snow squall concentrated over the west plains decreased visibility, dropped snow and turned the roadway into an ice skating rink. The result was more than 30 crashes on that stretch of roadway, including 38 cars involved in just one incident.
It took hours and a well-coordinated effort from Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation, Fire District #10, medics, STA, and every available tow truck in the area to clear the carnage that amazingly only sent six people to the hospital - all with non-life threatening injuries.
While no one I spoke with on Wednesday could remember anything like what happened on Tuesday, Debbie Dodson from Fire District #10 said the top of sunset hill is no stranger to crashes.
"Right there at the top of Sunset Hill, there does tend to be weather changes. This particular weather incident that precipitated this event was unique," Dodson said. "They (drivers) weren't aware that this particular event was going to happen. I think that particular spot there is predisposed that type of incident."
So is there anything we can do to prevent something like this from happening again? Dodson and District #10 Fire Chief Ken Johnson believe that Active Traffic Demand Management signs or more electronic billboards at interchanges could give drivers a heads up of what's coming down the road and allow them to prepare and adjust more appropriately.
Of course projects and measures like that take funding and time to install and the entire process could take years to put into place. With winter driving season officially in Spokane, the short term, tried and true solution according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney is to simply slow down, put away all distractions, pay attention to changing road conditions and drive appropriately for them.
