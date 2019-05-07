Our stretch of beautiful weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future, and we could even see temperatures warming into the 80s by the end of the week and lasting through Mother's Day weekend!
High pressure is slowly taking over the Pacific Northwest, bringing the dry and mild weather that should last at least until the beginning of next week. It'll be at it's strongest Friday-Sunday which looks to be our warmest stretch, with high temperatures into the 80's in Spokane each afternoon!
Until the high pressure completely takes hold, it'll still be a bit breezy both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Most areas will see gusts up to 20mph both days, but winds will be a bit stronger in the Okanogan Valley, with gusts up to 35mph possible Wednesday afternoon. Winds are expected to calm down as we head into the sunny and HOT weekend!
-Blake