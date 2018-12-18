Widespread rain and mountain snow taper off overnight, with the last of the winter storm warnings set to expire by Wednesday morning. Ski resorts are jumping for joy as they have been getting dumped on, BUT be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes. We will see a brief break Wednesday before our next system rolls in overnight Wednesday into Thursday with snow levels slightly lower, bringing the chance of snow transitioning to a rain/snow mix to the valley floors. Daytime highs slowly dropping into the upper 30's with overnight lows in the upper 20's & low 30's.
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas....BUT, will we see one? Stay tuned!
- Leslie Lowe KHQ Chief Forecaster
- Updated
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on Leslie Lowe daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Leslie Lowe posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
46°F
Cloudy
46°F / 39°F
12 PM
47°F
1 PM
48°F
2 PM
48°F
3 PM
48°F
4 PM
47°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Law enforcement worldwide warning parents about "Momo Challenge"
- Idaho State Trooper recounts horrifying child abuse case found in Shoshone County this week
- Woman found in vehicle in Spokane River identified
- The mystery of the diamond ring: engagement ring actually a donation
- Mead woman dies in two-car crash on Highway 2
- ISP arrest drug trafficking suspect, discover possible case of child abuse
- "This is a what a fatal car crash looks like;" mother writes heartbreaking post after baby's miraculous survival
- 23-year-old man dies after semi-truck crash on I-90 near Sprague
- Mississippi K9 officer demoted after surrendering his retired K9 to shelter
- Stolen While Sleeping: Spokane teens burglarized in strange scheme
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2018 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.