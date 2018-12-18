Widespread rain and mountain snow taper off overnight, with the last of the winter storm warnings set to expire by Wednesday morning.  Ski resorts are jumping for joy as they have been getting dumped on, BUT be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes. We will see a brief break Wednesday before our next system rolls in overnight Wednesday into Thursday with snow levels slightly lower, bringing the chance of snow transitioning to a rain/snow mix to the valley floors. Daytime highs slowly dropping into the upper 30's with overnight lows in the upper 20's & low 30's.

Tags

KHQ Chief Meteorologist

Recommended for you