SPD says they currently have more than 100 unsolved murders, and recognize there are many families out there still longing for justice and answers.
"Every time we announce we are solving a cold case, we think this is a great thing and it is, but we have to remember, if we have 111 cold cases, to one family it is good…but there’s also a moment of hope for the other families. Is this it? And it’s sometimes more pain," said Sgt. Zach Storment.
And while time can often hinder, sometimes it is the best resource there is for a detective trying to solve a murder. In the case of Candy Rogers, Othram Inc, a lab in Texas, was just what they needed to finally find out who was responsible for killing the little girl.
"If you can have this kind of outcome on a case from 1959 with imperfect DNA, it should give hope to so many other cases," said Othram CEO David Mittelman. "Although this is an extraordinary event, I hope in a few years, it becomes ordinary. I think you should demand and expect that these cases be solved."
Of course, that takes time, money and also passion. And passion is something SPD has no shortage of, even without the designated resources.
"We do not have a cold case unit; it is a part time endeavor," Lt. Tiegen said. "I think these cases are just as important as recent homicide cases."
SPD says they are currently actively working a few other cold cases. They encourage anyone with information out there on any unsolved homicide to come forward, no matter how much time has passed.