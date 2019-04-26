SPOKANE, Wash.--A consultant will be hired to inspect the footbridge in Riverfront Park to see if it needs to be replaced immediately or repaired.
According to the Spokesman Review, the iconic bridge was shut down Friday with no information to when it will be reopened.
The bridge was commemorated during the 1974 World's Fair and for 45 years has been maintained before weather conditions led to damage on the concrete deck.
Spokane temporarily closed this pedestrian bridge until it can be replaced or repaired.