YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside.
It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
A physical therapist assistant from Pro-Motion Physical Therapy sees many of these injuries during the winter season.
Richard O'Brien says, "Specifically we see a lot of injuries from falls and that can range from fractured ankles, knees, hips, fractured elbows, wrists from extension of the arm if they land on the ground."
Injuries from falling on ice fall more with fractures and breaks then strains and sprains due to the sudden impact of the ground that comes with a fall. These fractures can sometimes take up to six months to heal before rehabilitation begins.
"After a fracture, it has to heal completely, before we can actually do anything. In that cast, it's going to be stiff. It's going to be sore. So, we need to get that range of motion back and get strength back." said O'Brien. "And if it's a lower extremity injury, which usually occurs in the older individuals, they really have to do a lot of balance training."
O'Brien recommends traction devices such as ice stabilizers, Yaktrax, and pieces that can slip onto everyday shoes.