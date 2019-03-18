SPOKANE - The 19-year-old football player from the University of Idaho and West Valley High School that passed away in February, gave the gift of sight through organ donations.
Collin Sather, who was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer, passed away two days after his 19th birthday on February 26th.
On Monday, his mother Treena posted a tweet saying, "Cancer took my baby, but my baby was able to give sight to someone because he was an organ donor, and cancer couldn't take everything from him - SO PROUD of that!"
Cancer took my baby, but my baby was able to give sight to someone because he was an organ donor, and cancer couldn't take everything from him - SO PROUD of that! 💗 pic.twitter.com/dnsVcBIAPs— Treena Sather-Head (@HeadSather) March 18, 2019
Through a company called SightLife, a successful corneal transplant has given someone the gift of sight.