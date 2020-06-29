IDAHO - Starting this Wednesday, July 1, Idaho drivers will be responsible for following a new hands-free driving law. The new Idaho State Code 49-1401A requires electronic devices to be in hands-free mode while driving, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign.
"Idahoans want to be responsible and to be good drivers. This law is another way to remind all of us we need to pay attention to the road when we're behind the wheel," Director of the Idaho State Police Colonel Kendrick Wills said. "As law enforcement, we can remind them with an education or enforcement. We're starting with what we prefer, education."
The law applies to every city and county in the state. Law enforcement will issue warnings from July 1 to Dec. 31. Citations can be issued beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
What drivers need to know:
- Drivers can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode.
- Drivers are only permitted to touch devices to activate hands free mode.
- Drivers are not permitted to hold or support any electronic device or phone.
- Activation of GPS, voice-to-text and making or receiving calls is permitted with one-touch or voice command.
- Handheld use is allowed only if the vehicle is both stationary and not located in a public travel land, or in the event of an emergency.
- Drivers are not allowed to touch a device for texting, emailing, apps, video or internet use.
- Should a driver receive two distracted driving violations in three years, the new law states insurance companies can consider those violations when establishing insurance rates for a driver.
A first-time offense fine is $75. A second offense within three years is $150. A third and subsequent offenses within three years is $300. Three offenses in three years can also lead to a license suspension of up to 90 days.
Between 2014-18, 241 people were killed in Idaho in crashes attributed to distracted driving.
"Sadly, Troopers have come across crashes where the driver's decision to use a mobile device resulted in life or death consequences. Anyone who has seen, been involved in, or is tasked with responding to these crashes understands this law addresses safety for every single person who drives on our roadways," Willis said.
