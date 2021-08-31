IDAHO - Right now, as COVID-19 cases surge in Idaho, hospitals are asking for help.
"Unfortunately, with the significant rise in cases, the need for our community's service is greater than ever," the Panhandle Health District posted on Facebook, with a link to volunteer opportunities. "Our most important objectives are vaccinating and reducing the overwhelmed health care system."
Gritman Medical Center, in Moscow, is joining other hospitals to recruit area residents with medical experience to help with the response to the pandemic as well.
