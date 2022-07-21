POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls School District is stepping up security ahead of the upcoming school year.
At a recent school board meeting, parents proposed the idea of teachers carrying weapons.
Post Falls Police strongly opposed the idea, saying they thought it wasn't necessary with the school safety already there.
According to Idaho State Law, it's illegal for anyone except police officers to have firearms on school grounds.
Captain Mark Brantl from the Post Falls Police says arming teachers presents liability issues.
"In the State of Idaho, there is no liability protection for a teacher to have a weapon on school grounds." Brantl says.
According to Brantl, even if a situation demands a large police presence, officers can be at any school in about three minutes.
The schools are also installing other security measures, including a buzz-in system, higher fences and new TV monitors for security footage.
Captain Brantl says he's not worried about the security of Post Falls Schools.
"I know what the school district does to try to keep the kids as safe as possible and I also know what my department's response will be, so I have no concern," Brantyl says.
The first day of school for Post Falls School District is September 6.