COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Canfield Avenue and Government Way.
Trooper Allen Ashby with the Idaho State Police says the crash happened around noon today when a Can-Am motorcycle crashed into a Toyota Highlander, ejecting two people from the motorcycle.
The 93-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 93-year-old woman was taken to Kootenai Health where she died. ISP says both were wearing helmets.
The passengers in the Toyota Highlander were uninjured.
Idaho State Police is still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.