OLDTOWN, Idaho - A hit-and-run collision on Oct. 7 seriously injured a 2-year-old and his grandma and killed a 3-year-old girl as the family made their way home from getting ice cream.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, though police were able to find and detain him soon after. He was transported for his injuries and later booked into Bonner County Sheriff's Detention Center.
Now, Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating, and they're asking the community for help.
Anyone who saw or had contact with Dakota J. Lafountain or his vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 is asked to contact police. Additionally, any residents or businesses with security or doorbell camera footage is asked to review and save any footage from the afternoon of Oct. 7 and notify police if they believe the individual was capture.
Investigators can be reached at 208-209-8686.