The Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit over the voter-approved Medicaid expansion initiative, Proposition 2, later today.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation filed the suit last year after voters approved the expansion, claiming Proposition 2 is unconstitutional because it gives legislative authority to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and to the federal government, by citing federal law.
Defendants of the initiative say the expansion is similar to legislation in 35 other states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Defendants say the legislative action in this case was taken by the voters through the initiative process.
According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, prime defendant of the initiative, Deputy Idaho Attorney General Scott Zanzig, called the lawsuit "groundless" in arguments filed with the Idaho Supreme Court last December.
Attorney Gender Zanzig has asked the court to order the Idaho Freedom Foundation to pay the state's legal costs to defend the new law.
The Medicaid expansion initiative passed in the November election, with 60.6 percent of Idahoans in favor to 39.4 percent opposed.The measure expands Medicaid coverage to state residents who currently fall into the health care coverage gap, meaning they currently make too much to qualify for Medicaid but they don't make enough to quality for subsidized health insurance on the Idaho health care exchange.