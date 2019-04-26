BOISE, Idaho--A hydroelectric project is set for the Snake River bordering Idaho and Oregon that will cost about $312 million in water and habitat.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little and Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown announced the 50-year license on the Hells Canyon Complex.
Idaho won over Oregon on the decision to not return federally protected salmon produced in the Columbia River Basin.
Another controversial aspect of this project is NOAA Fisheries are analyzing how the dams might harm salmon and orcas which feed on the salmon.