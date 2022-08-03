SPOKANE, wash. - Daybreak Youth Services (DYS) is facing a notice of intent from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) attempting to suspend the facility’s license due to allegations of employee misconduct related to patient boundary concerns.
“We feel that we are being bullied by the state of Washington, and if Daybreak goes away, youth are going to die,” DYS CEO Tom Russell said.
Russell said Daybreak is going to appeal the notice of intent from the DOH.
“We’re preparing those documents now and that appeal will be filed shortly,” Russell said.
Daybreak has 28 days to request a hearing to fight this notice from the DOH, or else all operations will need to shut down, leaving the patients, the kids, to be sent elsewhere.
“We need to be expanding our services not closing doors,” DYS Director of Life Enrichment Catherine Reynolds said.
Reynolds feels strongly that Daybreak is making a difference in many lives. She has been working at Daybreak for eight years.
“It’s hard to work at daybreak, it’s hard to be on your a-game every time you walk through that door, you never know what’s going to happen,” Reynolds said.
Despite the DOH’s claim that Daybreak has failed to cooperate with the investigation, Russell says Daybreak has always been very responsive to the DOH.
“We’ve made multiple requests of the Department of Health to meet with us and we have received no response to that,” Russell said.
Daybreak has been in Spokane for at least 44 years, and is the largest provider of Medicaid beds for youth in the state of Washington. Daybreak’s mission is to save young lives.
“These kids are struggling every day just to survive and they’re at a safe place finally and they love Daybreak, and they appreciate being there, and a lot of girls say they don’t want to leave,” Reynolds said.
A friend of Reynolds is Krist Sander, whose daughter, Hannah, was a patient at Daybreak six years ago, is grateful for the support Daybreak provided for her family.
“I just feel like Daybreak is something that we really need in Spokane,” Sander said.
Ever since Sander’s daughter, who is now 21 years old and happy, moved on from Daybreak, Sander has been donating to the facility from her business, Essential Soaps Company.
“It feels rewarding,” Sander said. “A piece of you is maybe going home with them or something they remember that was positive.”
The future of Daybreak is currently up in the air, but Reynolds knows it is crucial their doors stay open, so their patients can bloom.
“You ask any client that leaves, they’re like ‘if it weren’t for Daybreak, I wouldn’t be here,’” Reynold said.