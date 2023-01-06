MOSCOW, Idaho. - The whirlwind of emotions encircling the Moscow community are starting to feel more peace and hope, as one suspect is behind bars for the murder of the four University of Idaho students in November.
“Just embrace the fact that when you go home, they’re all there,” Steve Goncalves said.
Since the murders, Steve Goncalves and his family have been speaking out on behalf of their daughter and sister Kaylee, and on behalf of justice.
After the news broke that 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested in connection to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle – the families found some sense of relief.
Goncalves says he and his family are grateful for the relentless effort by the Moscow Police Department, and other agencies.
“I’m not here to criticize at this point, I’m here to congratulate them,” Goncalves said.
As of late, the attention has been on Kohberger. But at the forefront of it all, are these young lives that were taken too soon. Ethan, Xana, Maddie, and Kaylee will never be forgotten. The funds created in their names are proof of these students’ great impact on so many lives around them.
If you would like to donate to Kaylee and Maddie’s GoFundMe, click here.
If you want to donate to the Ethan Chapin Memorial Fund, click here.
If you want to donate to the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment, checks can be made out to: University of Idaho Foundation 875 Perimeter Dr. Moscow, ID 83844-3143, or you can call with credit card:(208) 885-4000