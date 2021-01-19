WASHINGTON D.C. - Last week, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection." This marked the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has been impeached twice.
But, many are wondering: What's next in the process? Can the Senate still vote whether or not to convict him, even after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday?
The answer is yes. However, last week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't consent to bringing the Senate back earlier than Tuesday (the day before Biden's inauguration).
"I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration," McConnell said.
McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have to agree on when to reconvene.
Right now, it's unclear how fast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit the impeachment resolution to the Senate.
