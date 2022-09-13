After days on end of thick smoke blanketing the area, there looks to finally be some signs of relief on the way. A low-pressure storm system pushing into the Inland Northwest will be switching up our airflow, bringing fresher air from the Pacific in Wednesday. It'll also bring a chance for some much-needed rain, and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. Showers and storms look to move out by the second half of the day, and we expect our air quality to slowly start improving. Another storm system set to arrive on Friday looks to further help to clear out the smoke, as well as cool us down into the 60s for the first time since July 4th! Fall might finally be here, and we may even be able to go outside to enjoy it soon!
Improving Air Quality on Wednesday
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today