Customers at a country store in Vermont got a lot more than they bargained for last week when one customer decided to shop naked.
The store's security cameras captured the moment the nude man ordered a coffee. Last Wednesday, the man from Pennsylvania casually walked into the country store in Bennington, asked where the coffee was, and strolled out with his java. All while completely naked.
Ryan Hassett, who owns the store, said his 19-year-old daughter was working at the register, and stayed calm throughout the interaction.
Though it's not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hopes there won't be a wave of nude customers.
"He asked where was a good place to go swimming, she directed him to a swimming area, he paid for his coffee and out the door he went," Hassett said.
The State of Vermont only recognizes nudity as a crime if someone disrobes in a public space or touches themselves. Simply being naked, however, is completely legal.