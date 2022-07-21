As we've seen a few times already this summer, Friday morning could start off with a bang for some communities across the Inland Northwest.
Isolated thunderstorms will once again be moving through before 10AM. Just like at the beginning of the week, dry lightning is the biggest threat and could start new fires.
A breezy afternoon, with gusts up to 25mph, doesn't help either.
At least temperatures will be a bit cooler, relatively speaking, through the weekend, before extreme heat arrives next week.
Spokane could reach 100° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week, so start planning some "cool" activities!