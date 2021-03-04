Washington Governor Jay Inslee is laying out dates for when the state will move forward in their COVID-19 vaccine phases.
The state is currently in Phase 1B - Tier 1 in the vaccine phase plan, meaning that all people 65 years old and older are eligible for the vaccine, as well as people 50 years and older in multigenerational households.
The Governor has announced dates for the next three steps in the vaccine plan.
March 22nd:
The state will move into Phase 1B - Tier 2, making the vaccine available to high risk critical workers who are 50 years or older who work in congregate settings like grocery stores, prisons/jail, public transit, etc. Also, people who are 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at higher risk.
April 12th:
The state will move into Phase 1B - Tier 3, making the vaccine available to people who are 50 years or older with two or more comorbidities. Comorbidities are defined by the state as more than one illness or disease occurring in a person at the same time and can increase the risk of severe cases of COVID-19. A list of comorbidities can be found here:
April 26th:
The state will move into Phase 1B - Tier 4, making the vaccine available to people 16 years or older with two or more comorbidities, as well as people living in congregate settings, and people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services or congregate settings.
So far, the state hasn't laid out what the vaccine phases will look like following 1B - Tier 4.