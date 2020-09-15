OLYMPIA - As wildfires continue to rage along the West Coast, Governor Jay Inslee addressed the "oppressive" air quality caused by the smoke.
"The air outside right now is at historically polluted levels," Inslee said during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In fact, last week produced more days of hazardous air quality than in any period since monitoring began in the early 2000s, according to Inslee.
In addition, Inslee noted that the wildfires burning across Washington have now consumed more than 620,000 acres and more than 400 structures, including homes.
People are urged to continue limiting travel in areas where roadways may be needed for emergency responders.
"Having said that, we are confident we will get these fires contained," Inslee said, adding that he is confident they have enough personnel and resources.
When it comes to the reason for the massive scope of these fires, Inslee continues to point toward climate change. He cited the increasing severity of Washington's fire seasons and information from climate scientists.
He also expressed his frustration at President Donald Trump's response to the situation. Inslee noted that he had written an open letter to Trump also citing evidence for climate change's role in the historic fire season.
"We know that that lack of humidity is going to increase, it already has, because of changes in the climate," Inslee said.
