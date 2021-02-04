OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to the president of the Washington Education Association (WEA) showing his support for schools to return to in-person learning.
The letter, in part, says:
"The experience of Washington state educators in this regard should be given the highest consideration in this discussion. Educators have demonstrated rather conclusively that onsite instruction can be done with reasonable safety. Your members have already been working on site with over 200,000 students during the last several months at a variety of public schools across the state that are diverse geographically and demographically. Students are learning on-site at elementary schools, middle schools and high schools, and they have been successful because of the professionalism, dedication, and commitment of educators and school staff to their students."
You can read the full letter, here.