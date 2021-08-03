NEW YORK - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, the New York attorney general said Tuesday.
According to NBC News, more than half-dozen sexual harassments allegations were leveled at Cuomo earlier this year. Accusations included unwanted kissing or touching to sexual harassment.
NBC News reported that the investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees. It also found he, and his team, retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.
Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but acknowledged he might've acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable.