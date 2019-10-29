Neighbors helping neighbors.
A farming community near New Hartford, Iowa is coming together to help a neighbor harvest his crops after he was diagnosed with esophagus cancer.
The farmers had multiple combines and tractors out in the fields. Even taking time out of their own harvest, and donating labor and fuel to help a neighbor in need.
One of the volunteers, Neal Garbes says it's part of being an Iowan.
"I'd say this is Iowa neighbors. This is where everybody drops everything. Instead of combining beans, corn or we could be combining our own crops. We just take two or three hours or however long it takes out of our day, and do his crops to do whatever it is to help him out."
