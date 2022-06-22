Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene impacting city roads this weekend

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - Right now we are just a few days away from Ironman 70.3 Coeur d'Alene that could impact your weekend commute.
Roads in Coeur d'Alene will shut down for the bike course and road course. Some of the major roads impacted for the bike course include Sherman Ave., Lakeside and Mullan. If you are planning on using Highway 95 south from Northwest Blvd. to Missle Base Road, this will be open but congested. Traffic will be delayed due to flagger controlled intersections and the speed limit will be dropped to 45 mph.
On Saturday, pre-race closures will start impacting Sherman Ave. from 1st Street to 2nd Street. It will close Saturday at 6 a.m. and reopen Sunday at 7 p.m.
The 3rd Street boat launch will be closed on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. It's important to note if you have a vehicle or trailer taller than 7'8" it will not be able to enter or leave during that time period.
For a full list of road impacts you can head to this website.