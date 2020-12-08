'Irreplaceable’: WSU quilt belonging to deceased family members mistakenly donated to Spokane Goodwill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is desperately searching for an irreplaceable quilt/blanket mistakenly donated to Goodwill. The WSU blanket is made up of precious family tee-shirts belonging to Carol McCabe Adams’ late parents.
“It was the heart and soul of our family, all of us going to Washington state,” Carol told our Help Me Hayley. “My dad lived until he was 92, and my mom recently passed away at the age of 98. I already lost my parents, this was a representation of them…of our family. I can’t lose that too.
The WSU blanket took Carol 40 hours to make, a true labor of love. It’s composed of 23 squares from various Cougar sporting events. The quilt was proudly displayed in Wes and Dolly McCabe’s home for years.
“That blanket meant the world to them, and to us,” she said. “I can’t even explain it. I would give anything to give it back."
During Thanksgiving, the family had been packing up the McCabe’s belongings after Dolly’s passing. They had made multiple trips to the Goodwill on 3rd Avenue, and one of those trips accidentally included the precious blanket in the haul. When Carol and her husband made their way back to Colorado, they realized what had happened.
The family told ‘Help Me Hayley’ they are offering a $500 reward for the blanket’s return. They are asking anyone with information to reach out to KHQ and we will connect you with Carol. If you have the blanket, you could drop it off at KHQ and we will mail it to Carol.
