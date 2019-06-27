Currently the area is being dominated by an area of low pressure that is slow moving. Today we are looking at mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Most of the shower activity is looking like it will take place during the first half of the day. Yesterday temperatures were above average, but today we will be below average with the daytime high topping out around the low 70's. Across the Inland Northwest temperatures will be up to about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We are already seeing some isolated thunderstorms today. These don't look to be nearly as strong as the activity in the region yesterday. That being said, heavy brief downpours, brief gusty winds and lightning will be the biggest concerns.
For the end of your work week conditions are improving. Tomorrow expect mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will still be cool. The good news is by Sunday we will be back into the 80's. A much drier weekend is anticipate with sunshine, so if you're headed to Hoopfest don't forget the sunscreen and make sure you are staying hydrated!