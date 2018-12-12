Our next system moves through, with the strongest impacts in the Cascades, NE mountains and Northern Panhandle with a couple of inches of new snow possible from CDA to Bonners Ferry. Spokane will likely see a bit of a rain/snow mix with this quick hitter before we clear out into the second half of the day. A series of storms keeps things busy on and off throughout the 7-day forecast.
Milder daytime highs are expected to continue in the upper 30's and low 40's with overnight lows down to the low 30's.