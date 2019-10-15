It's been 10 years since the so-called "Balloon Boy" hoax.
The world was captivated by a saucer-shaped helium balloon that floated away with a 6-year-old boy believed to be trapped inside. The 90 minute drama took place in the skies over northern Colorado.
National Guard helicopters and local police pursued the balloon and after about a 50 mile flight the balloon eventually crash landed. However, rescue workers found no one inside.
Turned out Richard and Mayumi Heene, who launched the homemade aircraft, were behind the high flying hoax. Their young son who was nicknamed "Balloon Boy" was found hiding in his home.
Police say the stunt was staged to help the family get a reality TV show.
Both parents were arrested and spent some time in jail, and they had to pay more than $35,000 in restitution
