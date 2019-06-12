The sunshine keeps on coming and the temperatures keep climbing! Thursday is anticipated to be even hotter than Wednesday with your daytime high reaching the low 90's. A front moves in bringing winds and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. Of course, the increasing winds create fire concerns especially through Central Washington. As for Father's day weekend, it is looking like a great grilling weekend, just don't forget the sunscreen!
// BREAKING NEWS //
It's Getting HOT Out There!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.