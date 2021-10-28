Call after call, shift after shift, over the course of her 20+ year career as an EMT, Brandy Tarala has seen trauma she cannot forget.
"Most of our problems are temporary, but these scenes, these accidents we respond to, that's permanent. It's going to last forever," Tarala said Thursday. "The things we see on a day-to-day basis are horrific."
As a first responder, Brandy knows she is not alone.
"It's the same for everybody," she said. "Think about that police officer who just went to this horrific scene and now they go to another one where someone maybe just lost their child. It's a lot to handle."
After working one particularly grueling 15 hour shift last summer, Brandy came home to her fiancé.
"It was a day where it was just bad call after bad call," Brandy remembered.
Not only for her, but she recalled the sheer exhaustion on the faces of those working in the hospitals that day.
"The nurses you could just see were distraught and tired and everyone was just on edge," Brandy described.
As she sat at home trying to process her day and the things she saw, Brandy had one concern on her mind.
"I was exhausted sitting in the chair. I didn't breakdown but I looked it," she said. "There's a lot of people suffering out there... through COVID, people are working around the clock and we are so short staffed. The ER's, the hospitals, police, fire, AMR, we are so short staffed."
Brandy's fiancé had a simple suggestion.
"He said, 'You need to do something about it'," Brandy recalled. "And I'm like, 'I think you're right.'"
That something has turned into Brandy's non-profit - United We Rescue - an organization still very much in its infancy, but one Brandy is hoping to get off the ground and get out to help our community's first responders who may be having trouble processing the constant trauma they are exposed to.
'They (first responders) see a lot," Brandy said fighting back tears. "It takes a toll."
It's a toll that can lead to PTSD, depression, mental health problems and too often suicide.
"It's never easy to lose one of your brothers or sisters in any capacity," Brandy said.
According to a 2019 study from Northwestern University, police officers and firefighters have a higher rate of suicide than the rest of the population. The CDC says officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, while reporting EMS providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.
Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HERO Act which aims to mental health resources to our nation's first responders as well as keep track of suicide rates and identify risk factors.
"There's awareness, but it's not enough," Brandy said of the mental health crisis among first responders. "This is a nationwide problem. It's not just for here."
Reaching out for help isn't always easy for first responders. The aforementioned study from Northwestern University says barriers which often prevent first responders reaching out for help include cultural, pragmatic and simple lack of awareness. Brandy believes relatability is also an issue.
"We are definitely in a deficit of first responder mental health workers who actually know about the field," she said.
Some larger agencies have teams in place to help first responders deal with traumatic incidents, but Brandy is hoping United We Rescue can serve as an extra resource in cooperation with those agencies while serving the outlying areas who may not have those teams in place.
"Especially the volunteers in rural areas. They are doing this mostly without being paid. That is true dedication and they are seeing the same stuff we do as career people," Brandy added. "We're not here to take over, we're just here to be an extra resource."
First responders by nature put others before themselves, often during the darkest moments of their lives and now with United We Rescue, Brandy is turning her focus as a first responder to helping those who so selflessly spend their lives helping others. Even if it's just the first step of a simple conversation.
"It's hard to admit when you're having problems and struggling," Brandy said. "Talk to somebody. Let it out. Don't hold it in."
Those conversations are where Brandy hopes to start with local first responders dealing with trauma and through United We Rescue, connect them with resources for help or simply be a shoulder for them to lean on.
"It should matter what badge you wear," Brandy said. "At the end of the day, we all serve our community. We are all in this together."
If you are a first responder looking for help, or perhaps someone who wants to get involved by volunteering with United We Rescue, you can get in touch with Brandy at unitedwerescue@gmail.com or reach out via the organization's Facebook page. A website launch is also expected sometime next week.
The launch event for United We Rescue is this Saturday at the Garland District's Gathering House. The fundraising event, dubbed "HalloWine Fiesta" will feature a taco bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. For tickets, reach out to Brandy at unitedwerescue@gmail.com