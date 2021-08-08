The cool and showery conditions from Sunday are moving off to the east and high pressure is building in from the west with drier and warmer weather. This incoming ridge of high pressure will again act like a double heat pump and take us back into the 90's by mid-week and triple digits by this coming Friday and Saturday.
Record High Temperatures are possible from Thursday through Sunday and an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING for some communities in our area. We saw a nice break in the smoke and haze on Sunday, but a number of wildfires in our area will continue to add more smoke to our skies for the next few days.