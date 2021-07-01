Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies have a new tool in their patrol car that gives them a head start on responding to calls.
"If it allows us to get to a call even a minute quicker, that can mean a lot in certain circumstances," Spokane County Undersheriff and Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis said while talking about one of the biggest perks of the Live 911 software. "It's a huge advantage for us."
A call to 911 requires a dispatcher to collect information and then send deputies to a call, a process Chief Ellis says can sometimes take a couple of minutes. While the dispatcher's vital role in the 911 calls doesn't change, the new Live 911 program now installed in every deputy's car, allows them to listen in on those call live and collect information in real-time.
The program also allows deputies to see exactly where a 911 phone call is coming from and begin responding to that location before dispatchers even have a chance to send units.
It's an advantage where, when seconds count, can potentially mean life and death.
For instance, Spokane Valley Police Sgt. Dave Westlake was listening in last week when a woman called 911 as her ex-husband was trying to break into her house. Sgt. Westlake could hear the urgency in the woman's voice.
"That's not the type of stuff that gets relayed over radio - how fearful they are and their state of mind," Sgt. Westlake said. "I was able to listen to the caller and the stress in her voice and how she was shaking to fully understand the depth of her fear."
Sgt. Westlake was on scene just as dispatch was putting the call out.
The Spokane Valley Police Department was the first agency in the region to use the program and began beta-testing earlier this year with about 25 deputies. Following the success of that, Chief Ellis says the decision was made to expand the program and equip all patrol cars in the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The program is relatively cheap with an annual price tag of roughly $6000 per agency, according to Chief Ellis, who says with the benefits of increasing response and apprehension times, it is well-worth it.