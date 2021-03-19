If you happen to find yourself on the second floor of Holy Family Hospital parched and wandering the halls looking for water, you might be out of luck.
A water fountain near the nurses' station sits unused with an "Out of Order" sign on it. Does it actually work, though? Is it out of order because of a mechanical malfunction or perhaps at this point, just a precautionary measure.
"Everybody's like, 'Don't drink the water!'" Floor manager Deanna Higgins chuckled.
Night-shift labor and delivery nurse Sara quipped the same advice while holding her newborn son, Canyon.
"The joke is 'Don't drink the water," the new mom laughed.
Of course, if you do find yourself on the second floor of Holy Family Hospital, chances are you are not there for water, but rather for baby-related reasons.
It's the labor and delivery floor.
The floor where some of the heroes of healthcare help bring new life into this world every day.
"Each delivery that I'm apart of - whether C-section or not, vaginal or not - it's like I'm seeing it for the first time," Nurse Peyton Johnson said. "This new life is brought into the world and it's the purest thing in the world. For me, the room stops for a second and it's like, I have to do all of these things but it's just an amazing thing to be apart of."
A process that never ceases to amaze and one Peyton is about to go through herself.
"You start to lose track after a while. I just know I'm getting larger," the 35-week pregnant nurse joked standing outside of Holy Family on Thursday.
Even after years of helping to deliver countless babies in the Family Maternity Center, as Peyton's big day approaches, the nerves are still there.
"This is my first baby and even though I do this for a living, it can be a little scary," she said. "To be the patient? I'm used to taking care of everybody else. It's going to be interesting to be on the other side of it."
And here's the thing: Peyton isn't the only one on the labor and delivery about to go from nurse to patient.
12 of her 54 nurses either pregnant or just recently having had a baby, but Higgins is actually excited for the busy year ahead and after the last year working in health care during a pandemic, why not?
With 22 percent of her nurses expected to take leave this year after giving birth, Higgins isn't sweating a potential staffing shortage thanks to the timing of the pregnancies and the availability of supplemental nurses.
"They're all stretched out as far as their delivery dates, thank goodness," Higgins laughed. "It gives us a chance to smile and look at all the happy stuff that's going on instead of the constant change of 'What's coming next?'"
After a year in quarantine, you might expect the "next thing" to come would be a quarantine baby boom, but Higgins says, so far, that hasn't been the case.
At least outside of the second floor of Holy Family.
"It's not the big COVID boom that we were all expecting," Higgins said. "Actually we have seen a decrease here at Holy Family. It's been very stable in Spokane. Nationwide, we're seeing a lower birthrate."
Both Sara and Peyton said the quarantine had nothing to do with their pregnancies, it was just how the family planning turned out.
"Personally in our family, no," Sara said when asked if the pandemic played a factor. "He's been a gift that we've been waiting for for a long time. So we're thankful for him."
"That never really crossed my mind of 'Is this a dangerous time to have a baby?'" Peyton said. "I trust Providence. I trust the hospital and I trust my co-workers. I know I'm going to be safe when it comes time to make his debut."
As far as how everyone found out about the internal baby boom? They just kind of one day noticed.
"Well when you work as a nurse you kind of work in close quarters, especially for what we do, and when you become pregnant, it's kind of hard to hide it," Sara said. "Especially on our floor."
Peyton recalls suspicion slowly creeping in.
"Someone would say, ‘Oh, I don't feel good or my back hurts,' and we'd just look at them and say, 'Are you pregnant?' she joked. "Then we realized the number was getting bigger and bigger and bigger."
Sara was the first of the 12 to deliver her baby.
"I don't think anyone expected, especially our unit to have this type of baby boom," she said via Zoom.
However, the opportunity to deliver at her hospital and the experience of her fellow nurses being the ones to help bring her son into the world, was one she wouldn't change at all.
"The people that you work with kind of become your family and your friends," Sara said. "It just makes the moment you experience while you're there even more special."
And in a few weeks, Peyton's son, Wyatt, will get to meet his new family, including the Labor and Delivery Nurses of Holy Family Hospital's second floor.
"I have all of these really amazing sisters to work through this with," Peyton said. "I know when I come to deliver I'm going to have the best possible care. It's like a cool girl club and it's the most unique one."
"Anyone else on the floor looking to jump on the baby wagon," I asked Peyton.
"I think for staffing purposes, they'd probably appreciate it if no," Peyton laughed.