It's been almost nine months since the Labor Day fire decimated the town of Malden and for the last seven months, Mayor Dan Harwood has been one person at the helm of the community's recovery.
"The fire took our history, visually, away, but hasn't taken our heart," Harwood said standing on Main Street Friday morning.
The recovery in Malden has been slow.
"It's crawl, walk, run and we're somewhere between crawling and walking," Harwood said.
On Friday, however, that upright step forward became a little more of a reality as there was a buzz in the air and the quiet little farming town, built on the railroad, became just a little louder.
"The first tree went down and I knew it was for real," Harwood said excitedly. "It's happening."
Happening thanks to Team Rubicon, a national nonprofit originally founded by two veterans visiting the earthquake-stricken Haiti, and then grew to thousands of veterans serving their country and in some cases the world in a different kind of way.
The organization now has about 140,000 volunteers, 40 of whom - some from as far away as Alaska - have descended up fire-ravaged Malden to use their skills and lend a helping hand. Or saw.
"Because veterans have skill," Incident Commander and Spokane resident CJ Gribble said. "There are thousands of trees that need to come down."
Working in five areas, the volunteers from Team Rubicon will make a 40 minute drive every day to Malden from the Colfax Fairgrounds where they camp at night to.
"Which is a little noisy at night," Gribble said.
But compared to the impact they're making, a little highway noise for the vets and volunteers who are part of the operation in Malden this week, certainly isn't deterring them from jumping in to help.
"They're like, 'This is nothing. I've been to Afghanistan and we are happy to help'," Gribble said.
The volunteers will help by donating their time on their own dime and over the next week or so as Gribble put it, "Get stuff done".
"Getting stuff done" in this case, means clearing out anywhere from an estimated 600-1000 burned, dead or dying trees, which as Lead Sawyer for Team Rubicon Britni Ryan said will help to make the forest become healthier, and in turn, make Malden a cleaner and safer place.
"If you thin out these trees, they (the healthy trees) get to grow bigger, better and healthier," Ryan said. "If another storm or fire comes through, that will hopefully be lessened by this mitigation that we're doing with all of these trees."
Prior to the arrival of the volunteers armed with chainsaws and chippers, DNR helped Team Rubicon by marking which trees they shouldn't cut down.
"It was easier for them to mark trees that we weren't to touch than to mark trees that we need to take down," Gribble said about the scope of the job in front of them.
The name of the well-oiled operation in this resilient town? Aptly named: Still Standing.
"Despite all of the struggles Malden has had, they are still standing and they are still a community," Gribble said about the town she holds near and dear to her heart. "To know that they've struggled looking for support hits me in my soft spot and I don't have many."
With the support from the community they have already received and continue to receive, and with help from organizations like Team Rubicon, Malden is also a community that Mayor Harwood knows isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"It's the beginning. It's what we can show our citizens and residents and to the United States that Malden is not disappearing," Mayor Harwood said. "Our town is gonna make it. It's true. But it has to start with cleanup, and the clean up has begun."
Standing in the background Friday morning, Mayor Harwood let out a big "Thank you!" as Ryan and her team felled another tree next to Main Street in a place Harwood says will eventually be the town's new park.
Harwood's delighted Team Rubicon is in town.
"Team Rubicon impresses me to the point where I have enrolled in their organization," he said.
