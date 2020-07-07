Our weather certainly changed quickly, after a beautiful 4th of July weekend. A cold front was to blame for the big drop in temperatures, gusty winds and showers we saw on Tuesday. Thankfully that front is on the outs, and it'll start to look like summer again, if not feel like it yet, on Wednesday.
The sunshine will stick around all day long, and what little breeze is left by Wednesday morning will also die down throughout the day, which should help firefighters get a handle on a couple wildfires burning in Central Washington.
Temperatures on Wednesday will still be a bit cool (mid-70s) but we'll warm back into the 80s by the weekend!
