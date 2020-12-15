If you have a junior gamer in your house, you might want to learn about a new game that's definitely not intended for children, or even teens.
Cyberpunk 2077 just released last week on Playstation, Xbox and PC, but players are finding that it's a minefield of explicit content. Much of the controversy centers on certain body parts and nudity.
There are also several in-game scenes involving explicit and sexual content. Combat is also hardcore too, body parts can go flying at any given moment.
The game's developer just announced that it's offering refunds, but not because of the graphic content. They say the game has been plagued by bugs and poor performance.
They say to just return it to the store where you bought it, and if the store doesn't give you a refund, the game developer says they'll make it right.
