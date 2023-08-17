COEUR D'ALENE- Until the excessive heat ends, Jitterz Espresso is turning off their toasters to keep their employees safe in the heat.
"We have a ton of different appliances throughout our stands. We have our machines, multiple different refrigerators, deli fridges, ice machine... everything pushes out heat. And then, when you add the toaster on top of it, it really makes it an uncomfortable work environment for everyone in there," Kelsey Price, training manager at Jitterz Espresso said.
Because of this, bagels will not be available after noon at the North Idaho locations.
Price told NonStop Local that the toaster is the hottest appliance in their stands, and when it's on, it makes the heat and conditions in the stand, more unbearable.
"It's not like a normal, standard toaster you have in your kitchen... We have... the... industrial, rotating toasters, so you can push multiple bagels through. They're not closed... It's full on just pushing that heat, and so, it just feels like you're standing outside," Price said.
According to Price, not selling bagels after noon will have a slight negative impact on sales, however, the team believes it is worth it to keep the staff comfortable and safe.
Once the temperatures cool down, the toasters will be turned back on.