Spokane, Wash,
This Sunday from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. children between 3rd and 7th grade will be running in waves to complete the third annual Junior Bloomsday!
The race starts and finishes at Spokane Falls Community College, and each kid gets prizes when they finish.
Prizes include:
Silverwood Theme Park Ticket
Lanyard
Bloomsday Shirt
Gift Cards
Organizers say this is a great way to encourage children to get out and exercise at a fun event without being pressured to win the competition. They also say this race helps get these Junior Bloomers ready for big Bloomsday in May.
You can register online HERE
Registration is $20 and it closes online Friday night. You can still register your kiddos on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in person at check-in.