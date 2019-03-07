Lingering mountain snow expected through the weekend, otherwise clearing skies with fog and freezing fog being our biggest concern. Daytime highs remain about 10° below average in the mid 30's, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20's.
Lingering mountain snow expected through the weekend, otherwise clearing skies with fog and freezing fog being our biggest concern. Daytime highs remain about 10° below average in the mid 30's, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20's.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.